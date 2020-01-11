CES 2020: In pictures

That's it. We're done. Finito. Another Consumer Electronics Show is officially in the books. Before everyone leaves Las Vegas and inevitably morphs into sleep-deprived mush, we wanted to take one last look back at the convention center chaos. We're going to keep the words to a minimum, though, and let our best images -- captured by a slew of Engadget editors and photographer Will Lipman -- do the storytelling instead. The highlights, the lowlights and the simply absurd: scroll down for a taste of them all.