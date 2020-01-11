Latest in Gear

    Image credit:
    save
    Save
    share

    Podcast: Quibi and Lioness on the future of streaming video and sex tech

    We chat with Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman, and Liz Klinger about their CES innovations.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    2h ago in Gadgetry
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Sponsored Links

    In this special interview episode from CES 2020, Devindra chats with the minds behind Quibi -- founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO Meg Whitman, Chief Product Officer Tom Conrad and CTO Ben Post -- to see how it's attempting to disrupt streaming mobile video. Meanwhile, Cherlynn speaks with Lioness founder Liz Klinger about the vibrator that finally got to officially display at CES after years of controversy.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North & Terrence O'Brien

    Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

    In this article: Ben Post, CES2020, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Liz Klinger, Meg Whitman, podcast, Quibi, Tom Conrad
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Popular on Engadget

    The best travel plug adapter

    The best travel plug adapter

    View
    Apple will replace some faulty iPhone XS battery cases for free

    Apple will replace some faulty iPhone XS battery cases for free

    View
    Microsoft's first Xbox Series X games will be cross-gen releases

    Microsoft's first Xbox Series X games will be cross-gen releases

    View
    GM reportedly plans to bring back the Hummer as an electric pickup

    GM reportedly plans to bring back the Hummer as an electric pickup

    View
    An exclusive look at Samsung Ballie

    An exclusive look at Samsung Ballie

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr