Thermaltake's latest gaming headset works with Alexa and Razer Chroma

And yes, it's supposed to perform well as a headset. Thermaltake touts "oversized" 50mm drivers, a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range and the combination of an ESS ES9018 DAC and a SABRE9601K amplifier that reportedly help drive 24-bit/96kHz playback with a wide dynamic range and minimal distortion.

There's no mention of how much the Riing Pro RGB 7.1 will cost, but it's expected to ship in the first quarter of the year. That price might be the deciding factor. There are a number of RGB headsets at competitive prices (such as Corsair's $100 Void RGB Elite Wireless and Razer's $130 Kraken Ultimate), and Thermaltake may have to offer comparable value as a result.