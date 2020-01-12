Canon's Robotic Camera System controls multiple DSLRs from afar

There's one main problem: right now, you'll need either an EOS 1D X Mark II or Mark III to take advantage of this. You can forget about slotting in a mirrorless model with a kit lens, at least for now. You'll also need a compatible lens from the high-end L-series family, such as the 24-70mm f/2.8L or the 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L.

The Robotic Camera System arrives in mid-February. Canon didn't provide pricing, but cost arguably isn't the deciding factor here. If you're a pro who needs to remotely control multiple cameras for assignments, you can either justify the cost or make your company foot the bill.