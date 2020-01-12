Instagram's Boomerang adds much-needed editing and effects tools

As TechCrunch noted, these effects (like some of Instagram's features) aren't strictly new. Snapchat has had some of these effects since 2015, while TikTok has its own share of effects. However, they should give you a much better reason to use Boomerang if you're tired of the same canned animation in your posts and Stories.

🐢 SlowMo

🗣 Echo

👯‍♀️ Duo



Boomerang has new creative twists that'll make you say yaaassssss. Try them all out today. pic.twitter.com/wp0A71RefL — Instagram (@instagram) January 10, 2020