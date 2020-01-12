Latest in Gear

Image credit: Max Weinbach/XDA-Developers
Samsung Galaxy S20+ leak appears to confirm its name and cameras

It still might not be the highest-end model in the pack.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Mobile
Max Weinbach/XDA-Developers

You might not have to rely on renders or other hard-to-verify reports to know what Samsung's next Galaxy S phone will look like -- you may be staring at it. XDA-Developers has obtained pictures of what it says is the Galaxy S20+ 5G. The boot screen appears to show the rumored S20 name and a 5G variant, as you've no doubt noticed, but also reveals the elaborate camera array that reportedly includes a 12MP 1.8-micron main camera, an ultra-wide, a telephoto and possibly a macro lens. There might also be a rear microphone to boost audio quality when you're recording videos.

This wouldn't necessarily be the highest-end model, either. There's also a rumored S20 Ultra that would include more advanced camera tech (such as Samsung's 108-megapixel sensor). You could expect a regular S20, a lower-end version (an S20e?) and LTE versions most devices. All of them are expected to have common features like a Snapdragon 865 processor (Exynos 990 in some countries) and larger overall screens than the S10 family.

Whatever Samsung unveils, you'll hear more about it on February 11th, with a release likely a few weeks later.

Source: XDA-Developers
