Samsung's clamshell foldable phone may be called the Galaxy Z Flip

The handset is rumored to debut alongside the next Galaxy S (Ice also believes it will be named the Galaxy S20) at Mobile World Congress in late February. Precious little is known about what this device would include, although it might have a hole-punch camera, an external fingerprint reader and a small external display for notifications. Much like Motorola's revived RAZR, the Galaxy Z Flip would focus more on cramming a full-fledged smartphone into a compact design than trying to maximize screen area. It might cost less as a result, although we still can't imagine it being inexpensive when foldable-screen phones are still in their early days.

