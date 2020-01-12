Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung
save
Save
share

Samsung will launch its rugged XCover Pro worldwide

A tough case and a replaceable battery help it survive abuse in the field.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
45m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Samsung

No, you won't have to go to Finland just to get Samsung's latest rugged phone. The tech giant has confirmed that the XCover Pro will be available around the world. It'll also be available in some markets as an Enterprise Edition with both two years of guaranteed availability and four years of security updates. Samsung will sell the phone in the US for $499.

The new XCover is ostensibly built for workers, including walkie talkie-like voice chat (for apps like Microsoft Team), the ability to double as a point-of-sale device and two programmable buttons to handle common tasks without touching the screen. However, it might also be viable as a solid mid-range phone for anyone who wants a rough-and-ready device. It's water-, dust- and drop-resistant, as you'd expect, but it also includes a healthy 4,050mAh replaceable battery and a 6.3-inch 1080p screen that supports wet finger and glove touches. Yes, where an S10 might fall flat in the midst of a day of heavy use, the XCover Pro should keep going.

Just dial down your performance expectations accordingly. There's a middling 2GHz eight-core Exynos 9611 chip inside along with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of external storage, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual rear camera system that includes a 25MP autofocusing sensor and an 8MP fixed-focus unit. This is for field crews that care less about raw performance than they do completing a job.

Source: Samsung Mobile Press
In this article: amazon, android, business, enterprise, gear, mobile, rugged, samsung, smartphone, xcover pro
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Instagram's Boomerang adds much-needed editing and effects tools

Instagram's Boomerang adds much-needed editing and effects tools

View
Spectrum's exit from home security leaves people with useless tech

Spectrum's exit from home security leaves people with useless tech

View
Thermaltake's latest gaming headset works with Alexa and Razer Chroma

Thermaltake's latest gaming headset works with Alexa and Razer Chroma

View
Uber is leaving Colombia after court ruling

Uber is leaving Colombia after court ruling

View
US will investigate Fitbit and Garmin following Philips complaints

US will investigate Fitbit and Garmin following Philips complaints

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr