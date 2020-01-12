Samsung will launch its rugged XCover Pro worldwide

The new XCover is ostensibly built for workers, including walkie talkie-like voice chat (for apps like Microsoft Team), the ability to double as a point-of-sale device and two programmable buttons to handle common tasks without touching the screen. However, it might also be viable as a solid mid-range phone for anyone who wants a rough-and-ready device. It's water-, dust- and drop-resistant, as you'd expect, but it also includes a healthy 4,050mAh replaceable battery and a 6.3-inch 1080p screen that supports wet finger and glove touches. Yes, where an S10 might fall flat in the midst of a day of heavy use, the XCover Pro should keep going.

Just dial down your performance expectations accordingly. There's a middling 2GHz eight-core Exynos 9611 chip inside along with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of external storage, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual rear camera system that includes a 25MP autofocusing sensor and an 8MP fixed-focus unit. This is for field crews that care less about raw performance than they do completing a job.