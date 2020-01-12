Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Six ways to 'win' at CES

Give the people what they want.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
49m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

With more than 4,000 exhibitors, if you want attention at CES 2020, you've got to work for it. Or at least give the herds of media, analysts and attendees something for paying a visit. This year, it was an unusual mix of approaches that won the crowds and the headlines here in Las Vegas. Whether you're in charge of a multinational tech company, a startup or a research group, here's how to grab all the headlines and hype at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Give out free stuff

Google

Google once again had a giant white booth, with a phalanx of young, enthused Google Assistant .. assistants in bobble hats guiding visitors to its brightly colored slides, smart speakers and the rest. There were also free socks if you ran a brief sprint, and a vending machine that spat out Google-related swag and merchandise, including the aforementioned hats, headphones and more. It was a mix of good stuff (we heard someone got a new smartphone) and, well, junk. Booth employees, when they weren't whooping, also milled around with trays of cookies and donuts -- CES means carbs.

See also: Impossible Foods' faux pork banh-mis and sliders.

Let the internet do your hype for you

NEON

With a passing financial connection to Samsung, not enough information, and some glossy video clips, Neon was one of the hottest stories of CES before the show had even begun. Artificial human avatars that looked and behaved like the real thing, displayed on life-sized screens for booth attendees to interact with. Interactions were minimal, and the technology was very much in its early stages. Critical reception was rough, but people were still talking about it. In a way, it was already too late.

See also: Ballie the robot, sex tech.

Make a car when you're Sony

Sony car
Sometimes the headlines write themselves. Sony made a car, and surprised everyone at CES with it. Sure, it's a combination of that company's technology with almost 20 partners, but who doesn't want to see the car that Sony made? Let everyone else imagine what's next.

See also: Samsung made a robot

Appeal to the masses

Charmin TP bot
Everybody poops.

Toilet tech is intrinsically both gross and hilarious, so Charmin's tech activation for bowel-movements. The toilet of the future, replete with TP-toting robot and a toilet cubicle that would take you to a different world through a VR headset. This isn't anything you'd be able to buy or even any tech that's cutting-edge. It's just a nod that Charmin is a savvy operator, whether that's its Twitter presence, or attendance at random trade shows it probably shouldn't be attending. The biggest con was that the toilet wasn't functional.

See also: Free food from Impossible; the Google vending machine.

Be the daughter of the President of the United States

TECH-CES/IVANKA
Ivanka Trump's CES keynote attracted a big crowd. News of her invitation from the industry body was headline-grabbing and divisive, intended to represent more female tech leaders at the show. Trump's lack of direct ties to the industry, and her loosely-tech topic, job creation and manufacturing, made for a fireside chat with little spark.

Find a part of the body that doesn't have a wearable yet

CES wearables
Put a band-aid on it.

In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, opinion, politics, robots, transportation, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Weber Connect will be a useful tool for grillers of all skill levels

Weber Connect will be a useful tool for grillers of all skill levels

View
After Math: All the stuff that happened while we were at CES

After Math: All the stuff that happened while we were at CES

View
Samsung will launch its rugged XCover Pro worldwide

Samsung will launch its rugged XCover Pro worldwide

View
Instagram's Boomerang adds much-needed editing and effects tools

Instagram's Boomerang adds much-needed editing and effects tools

View
Spectrum's exit from home security leaves people with useless tech

Spectrum's exit from home security leaves people with useless tech

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr