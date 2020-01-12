Latest in Gear

Image credit: nattrass via Getty Images
save
Save
share

US may permanently ground civilian drone program over China fears

It's not clear if the Interior Department's worries are justified.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

nattrass via Getty Images

The US Interior Department's decision to halt a civilian drone program might not be so temporary. Financial Times sources claim the department plans to permanently end use of nearly 1,000 drones after determining there was too high a risk of the Chinese government using them for spying purposes. While there reportedly isn't a final policy, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would once more limit uses to emergency situations like firefighting.

Normally, the drones would be used for less urgent situations like mapping terrain and tracking resources.

The Interior Department hasn't responded to a request for comment. DJI, which built about 121 of the drones, said it was eager to look at the Department's drone program review and point out the "lack of credible evidence" to support a total ban on Chinese drones.

This wouldn't come out of the blue. The Army stopped using DJI drones in 2017, and Homeland Security has argued with "moderate confidence" that the company was feeding critical infrastructure and law enforcement data to Chinese officials. There hasn't been public evidence of China obtaining drone data, however.

Moreover, staff across the department have apparently balked at the proposed program shutdown over concerns it would disrupt genuinely helpful drone activity. FT said it saw documents showing that the Fish and Wildlife Service had to cancel flights for counting animals and monitoring controlled burns, while the Geological Survey has used drones for agricultural monitoring, earthquake prep and flood responses. Unless the Interior Department can find US-made drones (which might not happen for years), it would have to either rely on far costlier and riskier crewed aircraft or else drop certain projects altogether.

Via: Reuters
Source: Financial Times
In this article: china, department of the interior, drone, drones, espionage, gear, interior department, politics, robots, spying
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Study finds five major US carriers vulnerable to SIM-swapping tactics

Study finds five major US carriers vulnerable to SIM-swapping tactics

View
'Star Trek: Picard' has already been renewed for a second season

'Star Trek: Picard' has already been renewed for a second season

View
Samsung Galaxy S20+ leak appears to confirm its name and cameras

Samsung Galaxy S20+ leak appears to confirm its name and cameras

View
Canon's Robotic Camera System controls multiple DSLRs from afar

Canon's Robotic Camera System controls multiple DSLRs from afar

View
SpaceX plans to test Crew Dragon's launch escape system on January 18th

SpaceX plans to test Crew Dragon's launch escape system on January 18th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr