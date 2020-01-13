Amazon may get law enforcement involved in more counterfeit cases

In the past, Amazon has disclosed merchant info to European and US authorities when it thought it had enough dirt to pursue the culprit. Now, it will report merchants every time it confirms a counterfeit is sold, Reuters' source says. Amazon will share the merchant's name, company name, product and contact info, though it will first close the seller's account and allow the seller to attempt an appeal.

It's unclear why Amazon is changing its approach now. Late last year, Nike announced that it will no longer sell its shoes and apparel on the platform. Some speculated that Amazon's counterfeit problem may have played a part. By taking a harsher stance against fakes, Amazon might be attempting to reassure sellers that counterfeiters won't just get a slap on the wrist.

