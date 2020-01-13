Apple's AirPods drop to $129 on Amazon

The pros and cons of the AirPods are well-established by this point. The sound quality is merely okay, there's no water resistance, and the design offers neither extensive control nor a secure fit for some listeners. And of course, they lose much of their appeal if you aren't already an Apple device user. They're extremely convenient if you are invested in the Apple ecosystem, though, and they still nail some fundamentals (such as a long-lasting battery case and a reliable connection) better than others. The AirPods are a solid choice if you want to listen to podcasts during your bus ride or take hands-free phone calls.

