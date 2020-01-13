Mazda purposely limited its new EV to feel more like a gas car

Even though it's producing the MX-3, Mazda seems less than enthusiastic about electric cars. It recently said that it made the MX-3 with a relatively small 35.5 kWh battery because long-range EVs are worse for the environment than diesels -- a claim that's based on a number of questionable assumptions. As a result, the MX-3 is only expected to go up to 120 miles or so on a charge, based on EPA figures.

Mazda said that it will never offer "big-battery" electric car, and plans to offer a hybrid version of the MX-30 with a rotary engine range extender. It could be pinning most of its hopes on that vehicle, as its PR efforts around the all-electric MX-30 have not generated much enthusiasm to date.