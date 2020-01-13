‘The Morning Show’ nets Apple TV+ its first industry award

The Morning Show received the only Critics' Choice Awards nomination for Apple TV+, though the only other nomination from a streaming service was for CBS All Access' The Good Fight. The show won the award despite being shut out at the Golden Globes earlier this month. The Critics' Choice Awards win could be a good sign for both Crudup and his castmate Steve Carrell, who are in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which takes place later this week. Jennifer Aniston, the show's star, also picked up a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Apple seems confident in The Morning Show, having already greenlit a second season. And while the company hasn't released a critical sensation yet, Apple is hoping to find one from HBO's former chief, Richard Pleper, who signed on to produce movies and TV shows for the next five years. With the likes of The Sopranos and Game of Thrones under his belt, Apple TV+ may have a big hit on its hands within the next few years.