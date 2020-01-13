NBC may revive 'Quantum Leap' for its Peacock streaming service

We wouldn't count on a possible show bringing back Scott Bakula or Dean Stockwell, at least not in their original roles. Bakula is tied up with NCIS: New Orleans, while Stockwell hasn't acted in five years. It's likelier that this would be a reboot or a sequel.

You might find out more soon. NBC is expected to say more about Peacock on January 16th, including pricing that could include an ad-supported free tier and a $10 ad-free option. There's little doubt that the network wants Peacock to have a strong start, and resurrecting a classic sci-fi series might do the trick -- just ask CBS how well that worked.