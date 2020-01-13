Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Netflix receives more than 20 Oscar nominations

Thanks to ‘The Irishman’ and ‘Marriage Story.’
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Comments
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

After flopping at the Golden Globes, Netflix may have a chance to redeem itself at the Oscars. The 2020 Oscar nominations are in, and Netflix has received more than 20 nods.

The Irishman and Marriage Story are both up for best picture. The Irishman has been nominated in nine categories, and Marriage Story could walk away with up to six awards, including lead actor (Adam Driver) and lead actress (Scarlett Johansson). The Two Popes received three nominations. American Factory and The Edge of Democracy are both in the running for best documentary, and Netflix's I Lost My Body and Klaus are nominated for animated feature film.

The number of nominations is especially significant considering that Netflix only won its first best-picture nomination last year (Roma). Despite some fears that streamed films might outshine traditional motion pictures, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted last year not to bar streaming films from the Oscars.

As we saw with the Golden Globes, though, just because Netflix received a flood of nominations, doesn't mean it will walk away with a ton of awards. The streaming service won just two Golden Globes, despite its 34 nominations. We'll have to wait until February 9th to see if Netflix fairs any better at the Oscars.

Via: Variety
Source: Oscars
Coverage: NYTimes
