Image credit: CBS All Access, YouTube
Stephen Colbert is producing an animated news spoof for CBS All Access

'Tooning Out the News' will even have segments covering the day's events.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Services
CBS thinks it has a clever way to draw more people to All Access besides more Star Trek: have one of its best-known personalities produce a show with a unique format. The talk show host is executive producing Tooning Out the News, an animated series that will both riff on current events and interview real guests. There will be weekly episodes like you'd expect, but there will also be daily segments that ridicule the news from mere hours earlier. The magic of "computers" will help get that done, as the trope-heavy announcement video makes clear.

There are no details for casting or the premiere date at this stage, although The Late Show's Chris Licht will help Colbert executive produce. Some of the animation expertise comes from RJ Fried and Tim Luecke of Showtime's Trump spoof Our Cartoon President.

This is unusual for All Access, which has focused largely on live-action comedies and dramas so far. It's not shocking that CBS might consider this given the competition, though. Rival services like Netflix have their own shows covering hot topics, and CBS can take advantage of both Colbert's talk show experience and its news faculties to offer rapid-fire programming that might be difficult for others to match.

