Latest in Gear

Image credit: Korg
save
Save
share

Korg unveils a full-sized, assembly-free MS-20

It's one-for-one remake of the original plus a few modern amenities and cool new colors.
Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
58m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Korg

Sponsored Links

The Korg MS-20 is an undeniable classic. It's be reborn as an app. As a shrunken-down mini model. As a DIY kit. And then as a DIY kit again, but without the keyboard. Until now though, there hasn't been a ready-to-roll, full-size reissue. But for NAMM 2020 Korg is going all in on the nostalgia with a faithful to a fault rendition of the MS-20 -- right down to the packaging and manual.

This is a 100-percent accurate recreation of the original analog circuitry found in the 1978 classic. The heart and soul is the same monophonic dual oscillator set up, each with a voltage controlled amp, filter and envelope generator. Plus a single LFO. And just for completeness sake, Korg included the ability to choose between the early model or late model style filter (the original versions were a little noisier and more aggressive).

But, there have been some concessions made to modernity. First and foremost you've got both 5-pin MIDI in, as well USB for connecting to modern gear and computers. Plus, the reissue comes in four colors -- green, white, blue and black. Personally, I'm pretty into the green version.

All of this sounds pretty great, so what am I talking about when I say faithful to a fault? Well, just like the original this MS-20 uses larger 1/4-inch cables for patching rather than the more standard 1/8-inch you find on most modern systems (including the MS-20 Mini) and Eurorack.

There's no word on pricing yet, but it's safe to assume it will be at least as much as the MS-20 Mini ($460) if not more when it lands in April of this year.

In this article: av, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, korg, ms-20, ms-20 fs, musical instrument, namm, namm2020, semi-modular, synth, synthesizer
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Super Nintendo World theme park is a 'life-size, living video game'

Super Nintendo World theme park is a 'life-size, living video game'

View
Attorney General asks Apple to unlock naval base shooter's iPhones

Attorney General asks Apple to unlock naval base shooter's iPhones

View
Apple might be developing a 'Pro Mode' to speed up Macbooks

Apple might be developing a 'Pro Mode' to speed up Macbooks

View
ESPN's 4K National Championship broadcast airs on Comcast, DirecTV and Altice

ESPN's 4K National Championship broadcast airs on Comcast, DirecTV and Altice

View
Visa acquires fintech startup used by Venmo, CoinBase for $5.3 billion

Visa acquires fintech startup used by Venmo, CoinBase for $5.3 billion

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr