'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

Final Fantasy VII Remake isn't the only Square Enix game facing delays. Crystal Dynamics has pushed the release of Marvel's Avengers from May 15th to September 4th. The extra months will allow more time for "fine tuning and polishing the game so that it's actually fun to play," studio heads Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg said in a notice both on Crystal Dynamics' site (which, ominously, went down as we wrote this) and on Twitter. If you have worries about the game, you might get to rest a little easier.