'Resident Evil 3' remake trailer shows more Nemesis

It didn't take long for Capcom to offer a closer look at its Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake. The developer has posted a trailer that explores the main characters of the survival horror title, most notably its namesake Nemesis. Even moreso than in the original version, Nemesis comes across as a nigh-on unstoppable freight train -- he's determined to hunt down "stars" like Jill Valentine, and he'll break through anything to get to them. You also get better looks at how Jill and her unexpected ally Carlos deal with the sheer chaos Umbrella's zombie infection has wrought upon the city.