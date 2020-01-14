Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
save
Save
share

Senator asks FTC to investigate questionable ad blocking practices

Companies may have broken the law by exempting advertisers without asking.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
45m ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You're not the only one concerned that ad blocking companies may have taken customers for a ride by whitelisting advertisers willing to pay. Senator Ron Wyden has sent a letter to the FTC asking the regulator to investigate ad blocking companies over "unfair, deceptive and anti-competitive" practices, including implementing whitelists without giving users a choice. When AdBlock was sold to an unnamed buyer and joined Adblock Plus' Acceptable Ads whitelist program, it "likely" broke federal law by automatically changing privacy terms without obtaining the necessary explicit permission.

Wyden also called on the FTC to require greater transparency from ad blockers, including disclosures of whitelist payments in both the ads themselves as well as to people downloading or installing blockers. This will help people "evaluate and compare" ad blockers to see which ones live up to their billing, Wyden said.

We've asked Adblock Plus' parent, Eyeo, for comment. The FTC has confirmed receiving the letter, but hasn't said what it intends to do.

There's no guarantee the FTC will take action, but complaints about whitelisting have circulated for years. Wyden explained that companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Verizon (Engadget's parent company) have long paid "millions of dollars" to bypass ad blockers, partly negating the point -- why run the tools when you're still going to see ads from companies with deep pockets? This won't force ad blocker companies to stop all sales pitches, but it could help you switch to a more effective solution.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Via: The Verge
In this article: ad blocker, ad blocking, adblock, adblock plus, eyeo, ftc, gear, internet, politics, regulation, ron wyden, verizon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Razer updates its DeathAdder gaming mouse for greater accuracy

Razer updates its DeathAdder gaming mouse for greater accuracy

View
KeyStep Pro aims to be the MIDI command center of your home studio

KeyStep Pro aims to be the MIDI command center of your home studio

View
'Resident Evil 3' remake trailer shows more Nemesis

'Resident Evil 3' remake trailer shows more Nemesis

View
Facebook taught its AI to speak math

Facebook taught its AI to speak math

View
Translation gadgets in 2020 are nearly as good as Babel Fish

Translation gadgets in 2020 are nearly as good as Babel Fish

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr