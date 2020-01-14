Square Enix delays 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' until April 10th

"We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience," game producer Yoshinori Kitase said in a statement. "I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer."

A message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/NFYIQmytSa — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 14, 2020

Square Enix wants to make sure it releases "a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve." However, it's shunting Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is a PS4 exclusive until next year, into a busy period for big games. Cyberpunk 2077 will make its bow the following week. Another major PS4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part 2, is earmarked for May 29th.

It's the second time in the space of a month or so that Square Enix has delayed a Final Fantasy title. It postponed the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remaster once again from January 20th until the summer.