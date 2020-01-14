Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Toyota Kinto combines leasing, car sharing and other services in Europe

It's part of Toyota's plan to become a full-service mobility company.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
49m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Toyota wants to evolve from a car-maker to a mobility company. To do that, it's launching Kinto, a new brand that will provide full-service leasing, car sharing, carpooling and subscription-based leases. Unfortunately, those offerings will only be available in Europe.

Toyota is evaluating other services, like ride-hailing and a multi-modal app, and says it will work with cities, companies and individuals. The full service-leasing, Kinto One, will combine the lease, service and insurance in a single monthly payment. The car sharing service, Kinto Share, will offer hybrid vehicles. The carpooling, Kinto Join, will emphasize the opportunity to reduce carbon emissions, and Kinto Flex, the subscription-based car leasing, will offer greater flexibility.

Kinto seems not unlike VW's Moia, a stand-alone mobility firm that offers services in between mass transit and personal car ownership. Other automakers, including Cadillac, Ford, Porsche, are also evaluating the role they'll play when consumers move beyond individual car ownership.

Source: Toyota
In this article: brand, business, car ownership, car sharing, carpooling, europe, gear, kinto, lease, mobility, services, toyota, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Translation gadgets in 2020 are nearly as good as Babel Fish

Translation gadgets in 2020 are nearly as good as Babel Fish

View
'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

View
Microsoft is patching a major Windows 10 flaw discovered by the NSA

Microsoft is patching a major Windows 10 flaw discovered by the NSA

View
Why Sony is skipping E3 (again)

Why Sony is skipping E3 (again)

View
Heathrow Airport installs anti-drone system that can locate UAV pilots

Heathrow Airport installs anti-drone system that can locate UAV pilots

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr