CloudFlare is providing free anti-DDoS services to US political campaigns

"This is our way of providing best practices and no-brainer solutions to not only large campaigns, but also smaller, but equally important campaigns that may have limited resources," said Cloudflare CEO Matt Prince.

To provide the service, Cloudflare is working with Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), a non-partisan nonprofit organization that connects US election candidates with cybersecurity companies. In 2019, the Federal Elections Commission gave the DDC a special exemption to offer free or discounted cybersecurity services to political campaigns. As part of the agreement, the organization will publish a list on its website where you'll be able to see which campaigns it helped with cybersecurity services, as well as the value of those services. Besides Cloudflare, the group is also working with companies like Lookout to help secure their mobile devices.

While the tools the DDC makes available to campaigns likely won't completely protect the 2020 election from the type of interference we saw in 2016, it's a needed step in the right direction. It's likely many election campaigns, both in the US and elsewhere, will have to contend with interference from state-sponsored actors.