Google can point you toward the popular clothes in many stores

Online clothes shopping is still something of a pain. You might not always realize what choices you have, let alone which places have the best prices. Google is trying to help, at least. It's introducing a search feature on mobile that piles results for popular clothes, accessories and shoes into one section. You could find the ideal floral dress or puffer jacket with just a few keywords. You can filter results by department, size and style, and other tools help you quickly find buyer reviews and flip through photos.