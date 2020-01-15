Logitech's K860 split ergonomic keyboard is heaven for your wrists

You'll notice plenty of similarities between the K860 and the Surface Ergonomic. They both feature a prominent empty space (shaped like an upside-down V) between their two sets of keys, and they have pillowy soft wrist pads. The K860 includes three layers of material to cushion your wrists: a dense foam core, memory foam that contours to your wrists, and smooth fabric that's easy to clean. Logitech's keyboard is also slightly curved, like Microsoft's, which makes the keys easier to reach without much effort.

It's not as if Logitech completely copied Microsoft, though. The Ergo K860's keys are a bit lighter to the touch, thanks to the same mechanism used in its MX Keys and Craft keyboards. There's less travel when compared to the Surface Ergonomic, but the typing experience is still very responsive and enjoyable. Logitech's layout also works with Macs, thanks to shared labeling across the start and alt keys, and you can pair the keyboard with three separate devices. So you could, for example, easily hop between a laptop, tablet and even phone.

There are also two pairs of palm lifts below the wristpad, which can angle the keyboard up by two levels. That helps the Ergo K860 match your posture no matter how you sit or stand to type. And yes, there's a number pad too, as you'd expect on a full-sized keyboard. As for connectivity, the Ergo K860 works wirelessly over Bluetooth, or with Logitech's bundled Unifying Receiver (which can also pair with the company's other accessories).