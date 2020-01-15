Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lucid Motors
save
Save
share

Lucid Motors to unveil a production model of its electric sedan in April

It will unveil the Lucid Air in New York.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors is finally showing us the production version of its electric luxury sedan over three years after it was first revealed. The automaker has announced that it will officially unveil the Lucid Air -- yes, the version making its way to customers -- in New York in April.

Lucid Air was introduced back in 2016 and was expected to start production in 2018, but the Tesla rival struggled with financial issues that put its future in question. In late 2018, however, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund invested $1 billion in the company, giving it the funds to push through with its plans to build a factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Currently, Lucid Motors is manufacturing 80 beta prototypes of the Air at its Silicon Valley headquarters. Those prototypes, which are "highly representative of the production" version, will be used for exhaustive testing. Lucid Motors says the construction of its Casa Grande factory "is well underway." It expects to finish building its first pre-production cars in early Q4 2020 and to start full production by the end of the year.

Source: Electrek
In this article: gear, Lucid Air, Lucid Motors, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Here's why Sony will skip E3 (again)

The Morning After: Here's why Sony will skip E3 (again)

View
B&O updates its true wireless earbuds with better battery life

B&O updates its true wireless earbuds with better battery life

View
Sony's PlayStation wrap-up reveals your top games of 2019

Sony's PlayStation wrap-up reveals your top games of 2019

View
Logitech's K860 split ergonomic keyboard is heaven for your wrists

Logitech's K860 split ergonomic keyboard is heaven for your wrists

View
Xbox One Elite Series 2 controller gets $20 cheaper with Amazon Prime

Xbox One Elite Series 2 controller gets $20 cheaper with Amazon Prime

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr