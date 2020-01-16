Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget
save
Save
share

What do you love most about the Genesis Mini?

Tell us if Sega’s nostalgic gaming machine is worth the hype.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago in Gadgetry
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Sponsored Links

Over the past few years, several companies have released throwback gaming systems intended to tug at gamer's heartstrings over the consoles (and games) of years gone by. Nintendo released the NES and Super NES Classic Editions, Sony botched the Playstation Classic and more serious retro gamers will find a lot to like about Analogue's Mega SG and Super NT. Of all these contenders for the nostalgic crown, the one that scored best with Engadget editors was Sega's Genesis Mini. Thanks to its solid build quality, faithfully recreated controllers and strong game library, the Genesis Mini earned a well-deserved score of 89.

If you were one of the Sega fans who purchased the Genesis Mini, we'd love to hear your thoughts on the mini console. How did you like its selection of games? Did you feel the D-pad on the controllers lived up to the original? Did you experiment with any of the options like changing regions to play 'imports' or the CRT filter? And if you own more than one retro gaming system, how does the Genesis Mini stack up? Tell us all the details, good and bad, in a user review on the Sega Genesis Mini product page. Your review helps your fellow readers make buying decisions, and could get included in a user review roundup article too!

Note: As usual, comments are off on this post. However, we'd love to hear all of your thoughts and opinions over on our Sega Genesis Mini product page!

In this article: av, call to action, calltoaction, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, Nostalgia, sega, Sega Genesis Mini, thebuyersguide, user review, user reviews, UserReview, UserReviews
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

‘Metro Redux’ is coming to Nintendo Switch February 28th

‘Metro Redux’ is coming to Nintendo Switch February 28th

View
Fujifilm X-Pro3 review: One peculiar camera

Fujifilm X-Pro3 review: One peculiar camera

View
Fire Emblem hero Byleth joins ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Fire Emblem hero Byleth joins ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

View
Bose is closing down all of its US and European stores

Bose is closing down all of its US and European stores

View
Star Trek-inspired medical bed could make X-rays more affordable

Star Trek-inspired medical bed could make X-rays more affordable

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr