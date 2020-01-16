Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 4A Games
save
Save
share

‘Metro Redux’ is coming to Nintendo Switch February 28th

The double game collection includes 'Metro 2033' and 'Metro: Last Light.'
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

4A Games

Metro Redux -- the double game collection including Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light -- has been available on PS4, Xbox One and PC since 2014. Now, 4A Games is bringing Metro Redux to Nintendo Switch. The combo will be available February 28th, and it should be available for pre-order soon.

If you're new to the Metro series, the games are set in Russia in a near and post-apocalyptic future where nuclear war has wreaked havoc on the planet. The games are loosely based on a series of novels by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky.

In the Switch version, you'll be able to choose between two playstyles: spartan and survival, and you'll face some of the same challenges: mutated beasts, zombie-like humans and a ceaseless nuclear winter. The Ranger Cache pre-order pack will come with a Metro Redux pin badge set, game case sleeve, double-sided alternate artwork inlay, four double-sided art cards and an A2 double-sided poster.

Pre-order links don't appear to be live just yet, but the collection will sell for £44.99 in the UK and $49.99 in the US.

Update 1/16/2020 10:53AM ET: This post was updated to include pricing info.

Source: Metro Exodus
In this article: 4A games, apocalypse, av, gaming, metro 2033, metro exodus, metro last light, metro redux, nintendo, nintendo switch, pre-order, russia, switch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

What do you love most about the Genesis Mini?

What do you love most about the Genesis Mini?

View
Fujifilm X-Pro3 review: One peculiar camera

Fujifilm X-Pro3 review: One peculiar camera

View
Fire Emblem hero Byleth joins ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Fire Emblem hero Byleth joins ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

View
Bose is closing down all of its US and European stores

Bose is closing down all of its US and European stores

View
Star Trek-inspired medical bed could make X-rays more affordable

Star Trek-inspired medical bed could make X-rays more affordable

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr