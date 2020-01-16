Nancy Pelosi claims Facebook doesn’t care about the truth

"Even if they know it's not true, they will print it," Pelosi said, apparently referencing Facebook's political ad policy which caused a stir last year. Facebook also refused to take down a doctored video of Pelosi that made her appear drunk. At the time, she accused Facebook of enabling the Russian interference in the 2016 election. Now, Pelosi says, "they intend to be accomplices in misleading the American people."

Pelosi went on to accuse Facebook of schmoozing the Trump Administration in order to get tax cuts and to avoid antitrust action. "I think they have been very abusive of the great opportunity that technology has given them," Pelosi said, calling Facebook's behavior shameful.

Facebook has not responded to a request for comment.