Image credit: Mario Tama via Getty Images
NPD's best-selling games of the decade charts 'Call of Duty' domination

But 'GTA V' came in at number one on the list.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
21m ago in Business
Copies of Grand Theft Auto V are displayed at the 8 Bit & Up video games shop in Manhattan's East Village on September 18, 2013 in New York City. Mario Tama via Getty Images

As usual, the NPD group has rounded up sales stats for the last month, but with the flip from 2019 to 2020 it is also listing some of the best sellers over the last ten years. Grand Theft Auto V is the best selling game across all platforms and outlets tracked from 2010 through the end of 2019, but otherwise the top ten is dominated by the Call of Duty series, with Red Dead Redemption at number 7 and Minecraft at number 10 as the only other titles.

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops II
  4. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  6. Call Of Duty: Ghosts
  7. Red Dead Redemption II
  8. Call of Duty: WWII
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
  10. Minecraft
  11. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019
  13. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  14. Mario Kart 8
  15. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  16. Battlefield 1
  17. Battlefield 4
  18. Destiny
  19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  20. Star Wars Battlefront 2015

In fact, Call of Duty accounted for 10 of the top 15 selling games over the last decade, with Infinite Warfare just making the list. The PlayStation 4 is the top selling console over the last ten years, and the DualShock 4, accordingly, is the best-selling accessory. Still, Nintendo managed to grab the sales crown for December and 2019 as a whole, and as we head into a new decade with a new generation of systems on the way things look wide open.

In this article: business, Call of Duty, gaming, GTA V, microsoft, nintendo, NPD, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PS3, PS4, sony, stats, Switch, videogame sales, Xbox 360, Xbox One
