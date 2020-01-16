UK government opens trial for wirelessly charged taxis

Britain's push toward sustainable transport options has included wireless charging for electric buses and the introduction of electric taxis, which help improve air quality and use less petrol. Some of those electric taxis are now getting an easier way to charge, with the introduction of wireless charging technology in the city of Nottingham.
The UK government is investing £3.4 million ($4.43 million) into the technology as part of a six-month trial, which will see 10 Nissan and LEVC electric taxis fitted with wireless charging technology and offered to drivers rent free. A similar pilot was launched in Oslo last year, helping Norway cement its reputation as a leader in green transportation.
The advantages of wireless charging is that multiple taxis can charge at the same time, unlike plugs or chargepoints for which drivers sometimes have to queue. In the future, the government may make wireless charging accessible to the public as well, making it easier for owners of electric vehicles to charge when out and about in the city.