Wirecutter's best deals: Save $99 on a 55-inch TCL 5 Series 4K TV

Street price: $380; deal price: $281 with code TCLDOLBY15

Down to $281 when you use code TCLDOLBY15, this is a great deal on our top budget 4K TV pick. The TCL 5 Series 55S525 4K TV has a street price around $380, but this drop matches the previous low price we've seen on the 55-inch size, which came during Cyber Week.

The TCL 5 Series is the top pick in our guide to the best 4K TV on a budget. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "The TCL 5-Series is the best budget 4K TV, combining good performance and a strong list of features in an affordable, easy-to-use package. Its native contrast ratio is better than that of most budget TVs, and it offers superb streaming features (thanks to the integrated Roku service). And you get wide color gamut support and incredibly low input lag with automatic low-latency mode for gaming. Plus, setup is very simple."

Street price: $12; deal price: $10

Right now, the rechargeable AmazonBasics AAA 12-pack is down to $10 from $12, the lowest price we've seen for a pack of twelve and the best price per battery we've noted. While this isn't much less than they usually go for, it's still notable in that it's the first drop of any significance we've seen in a while - they aren't likely to drop any lower.

The AmazonBasics AAA Rechargeable Batteries took home joint top pick honors along with two other brands in our guide to the best rechargeable batteries. Wirecutter Staff Writer Sarah Whitman wrote, "In our real-world tests, the AmazonBasics AAAs kept a flameless candle flickering for two days and nights (48 hours) and kept a remote-control car racing for a full workday (eight hours)."

Street price: $67; deal price: $50

If you're a beginner looking for a cheaper drawing pad to get started, the Huion 1060Plus is available for $50 when you clip the on-page coupon. Though not as customizable or precise as our top pick, this discount brings the Huion to about $20 less than our smaller top pick, the Wacom Intuos S. Normally around $67, this is a nice chance to snag a discount.

The Huion 1060Plus is the budget pick in our guide to the best drawing tablet. Wirecutter Staff Writers Melanie Pinola and Justin Krajeski wrote, "If you need more drawing space because you prefer making large strokes on paper, or if you work full-screen on a monitor (or monitors) larger than 20 inches, the Huion 1060Plus is the best large tablet you can get for less than $100. It has a 10-by-6.25-inch active drawing area, a comfortable pen, and 12 customizable tablet shortcut keys. "

Street price: $23; deal price: $17 with code ANKERPD18

If you're looking for a USB phone charger with multiple ports, this drop to $17 for our top pick with code ANKERPD18 is a good chance to pick up one that features both a USB-C and USB-A port that charge at full speed, adding to its functionality, versatility, and making it great for travel. In our guide, we also praise this model for its small size and ample 18-month warranty.

The Anker PowerPort PD 2 USB Phone Wall Charger is the top pick in our guide to the best USB phone charger. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "The Anker PowerPort PD 2 is the best charger for getting maximum charging speed on your phone no matter what cable you use. It provides both a 12-watt USB-A port and an 18-watt USB-C port, so you can charge your phone two to three times faster than with the charger that came in the box with your phone. And with two ports, the PowerPort PD 2 offers good charging speeds for two devices at the same time; most other models this small and inexpensive can't support fast charging from both ports at once."

