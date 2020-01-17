Julia Louis-Dreyfus signs multi-year deal with Apple TV+

In contrast to the former Veep star signing an exclusive agreement with a streaming service, the show's creator, Armando Iannucci, has been critical of the industry. Iannucchi claims that studios are creating too much content and that the bubble will eventually burst when execs realize viewers are overwhelmed with choice.

The ink is still wet on Louis-Dreyfus' deal, so viewers shouldn't expect anything for another year or so, but this could turn out to be one of the bigger wins for Apple TV+, which has also signed the likes of Oprah and former HBO chief, Richard Plepler.