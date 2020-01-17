Latest in Gear

    Engadget Podcast: Super Nintendo World, here we go!

    Join us for a chill post-CES news chat.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    1h ago in Gadgetry
    This week, Devindra, Cherlynn and Senior Editor Nick Summers take a relaxing break from the madness of CES by diving into some of this week's news, like the trailer for Japan's Super Nintendo World park. They also question the wisdom of Sony abandoning E3 (yet again), and welcome Microsoft's new Chromium-infused Edge browser.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North & Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: engadget podcast, engadgetpodcast, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, Microsoft Edge, PlayStation 5, podcast, Sony, Super Nintendo World
