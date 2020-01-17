Watch SpaceX's Crew Dragon in-flight abort test at 8 AM ET on Saturday

Tomorrow's test will demonstrate Crew Dragon's ability to separate from Falcon 9 and carry astronauts to safety in the unlikely event of an emergency on ascent pic.twitter.com/Cji4S5JDHl — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 17, 2020

Last March, Crew Dragon successfully flew to the ISS and back, and if all goes well, a crewed flight could occur later this year. SpaceX is competing with Boeing's Starliner in the NASA Commercial Crew program, so every test flight counts.

Come back here just before 8 AM ET on January 18th, and if the weather holds then you should see the Crew Dragon separate from its Falcon 9, then eventually land in the Atlantic Ocean. Even if you wake up a little late, keep an eye out -- according to SpaceX, weather data suggests their best opportunity may be toward the end of the four-hour launch window.