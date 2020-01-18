Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Recommended Reading: The internet sleuths who caught the Astros cheating

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
How the internet helped crack the Astros' sign-stealing case
Joon Lee,
ESPN

One of the biggest sports stories of the year has already broke, and it's barely mid-January. If you haven't heard, Major League Baseball determined the Houston Astros used various methods, including video feeds, to steal signs from the opposition during the team's 2017 championship season -- including the World Series. MLB found that it continued to do so during the 2018 season, too. So far, three managers have lost their jobs due to their involvement. ESPN explains how internet detectives examined footage for clues over the last several months, and how that work helped blow the case wide open.

LinkedIn's SlideShare is a vast emporium for pirated e-books. Authors are paying the price
Nick Kolakowski,
Fast Company

A LinkedIn feature meant to help professionals share slide decks and other visual materials is being used for piracy.

All the money in the world couldn't make Kinect happen
Blake Hester,
Polygon

By now, you've likely read multiple stories about the rise and fall of Microsoft Kinect. However, this piece from Polygon assembles a narrative with some unique perspectives.
