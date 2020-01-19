Behringer clones more well-known synths from Moog and Roland

Behringer isn't about to slow down in its effort to clone classic synths. The company has introduced two more not-so-subtle modernizations, headlined by the System 55 Modular Synthesizer (above). The Eurorack-friendly design includes more than 20 reproductions of modules from the legendary Moog 15, 35 and 55. It includes the requisite mix of attenuators, filters and oscillators needed to recreate that '70s Switched-On Bach-like sound as well as a Sequential Sequencer and a new power supply module.
The RD-6, meanwhile, is a straight riff on Roland's TR-606 drum machine. Behringer's spin is familiar to fans of the '80s gear on the surface and is even meant to pair with the TD-3 (a clone of the TB-303), but throws in a few helpful modern touches. You'll find a built-in distortion unit, a depth knob on the top panel, 64-step sequencing and enough line-outs for every "voice."
There's no word on specific pricing or availability, but Synth Anatomy speculated that the modules will cost between $49 and $99 each like on the System 100. And when the TD-3 costs well under $200, the RD-6 could be inexpensive in its own right.