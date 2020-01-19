Leica's M10 Monochrom is devoted to black-and-white photography

The new model also represents Leica dragging the design into the modern era. It's the first Monochrom camera that can share photos directly to your phone over WiFi -- if you want the most ridiculously specialized Instagram camera on Earth, you've got it. The M10-P roots also give the camera touchscreen controls, an extra-quiet mechanical shutter and a dedicated ISO dial.

You can buy the M10 Monochrom now, although you'll want to think carefully about it when the new camera costs $8,295 before factoring in the M-series lenses you'll likely be eyeing at the same time. This is meant either for pros who regularly work in black-and-white (but still need a reasonably compact camera) or well-heeled enthusiasts who'll spare no expense to produce that vintage look.