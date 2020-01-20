GDPR has led to $126 million in fines over data privacy

It's been a year and nearly eight months since the EU's data privacy law, the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), came into force and 114 million euros ($126 million) in fines have been imposed so far, according to a new report.

The law firm DLA Piper also said that 160,000 data breaches have been reported in this time -- most of them coming from the UK, Germany or the Netherlands. The last year has seen an increase in breaches reported by 12.6 per cent compared to the first eight months of the GDPR.