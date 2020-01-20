Google's Pixelbook Go is finally available in 'Not Pink'

It took three months, but Google is finally offering its "Not Pink" version of the Pixelbook Go. The internet giant has started selling its more colorful Chromebook through its official store, Best Buy and other channels. It's functionally the same as the black laptop, of course, but decidedly less drab. Just be ready to pay extra for the more vibrant shade. Not Pink isn't available for the base Core m3 system -- you're looking at a minimum $849 for a Core i5 model.