Image credit: Western Digital
Save $65 on an 8TB Western Digital Elements external drive

The $115 price represents Amazon's lowest yet.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Personal Computing
Western Digital

If you're looking for an affordable way to store your files locally, Amazon is currently selling the 8TB Western Digital Elements external drive for $115, down from $180. That's the lowest price Amazon has offered this particular model for, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel. If you want an even more affordable option, the 4TB model is also on sale. It's currently $85, down from $129.45.

The Elements lineup is well-regarded. On Amazon, the drives have a four-and-a-half star rating on 3,500 reviews. The one thing to keep in mind is that if you plan to use this hard drive with a Mac, you'll probably want to reformat once you take it out of the box. By default, it's set up as an NTFS drive, which isn't the best fit for Macs.

Source: Amazon
