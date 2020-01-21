Apple could promote TV+ with companion podcasts

If the report is accurate, the move would make a lot of sense for Apple. By virtue of coming pre-installed on all iOS and macOS devices, the company's Podcasts app is one of the most popular distribution platforms for the format. Additionally, Apple is obviously heavily invested in the success of TV+, with the company going out its way to secure content from high-profile creators like Steven Spielberg and Ronald D. Moore.

It would also make a lot of sense from the perspective that a competitor like Netflix frequently releases companion podcasts to support its original programming. Besides one for The Crown, the streaming giant has also created audio shows for Wormwood and Stranger Things, among others. Fans also frequently produce unofficial podcasts devoted to their favorite shows. In both cases, Apple would be tapping into something that's already a trend in the industry.