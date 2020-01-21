Mario Kart Tour's second multiplayer beta will be open to all

Still playing Mario Kart Tour? The development team has announced today that a second multiplayer beta is on the way. Unlike the last test -- which required an expensive Gold Pass subscription to enter -- this one will be open to all players. It will also allow you to race with competitors "in your immediate vicinity" for the first time. (You will, therefore, need an internet connection and location data enabled to play.) "If you weren't able to join the previous test and are interested in multiplayer, we're eager to hear your feedback during this one," one of the game's news bulletins explained.