Image credit: Reuters / Issei Kato
Court overturns patent ruling that would've cost Nintendo $10 million

The case dates back to 2013.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Business
After almost seven years, Nintendo has won a patent case that involved the original Wii. On Tuesday, the company announced that a federal court in Dallas ruled in its favor against iLife Technologies, overturning an earlier 2017 decision that would have forced Nintendo to pay out $10.1 million in damages.

The original suit, which was brought against Nintendo of America in 2013, alleged that the company used iLife's technology to create the Wii's motion-sensing controller. The patent that was at the center of the case described a technology designed to detect when a person falls and monitor babies for symptoms of sudden infant death syndrome. iLife had initially sought $144 million in total damages and an injunction against Nintendo. In this latest ruling, however, the court decided that iLife's claim wasn't specific enough.

The ruling ends a lengthy legal saga for Nintendo. The case involved the last of six patents iLife tried to leverage against Nintendo. In 2016, the US Patent and Trademark Office said the five other patents were invalid.

Source: Nintendo
In this article: av, business, gaming, iLife Technologies, lawsuit, motion-sensing, nintendo, patent, patent infringement, Wii
