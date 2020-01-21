Spotify tests Stories for influencer playlists

Apparently, Spotify is not sharing the new feature with artists, who received their own version of Spotify Stories last year. Instead, this will be available to select influencers like YouTube makeup and fashion vlogger Summer Mckeen, who has just over two million subscribers on both YouTube and Instagram and 126,455 Spotify followers. It's unclear how many followers users will need in order to qualify for the Stories feature and what other factors will be taken into consideration.

The Spotify Stories are only available on the iOS and Android apps at the moment. There isn't a desktop version yet, and it's unclear if there ever will be. For Spotify, this is still just a test. As we've seen with other Spotify tests, these don't always develop into full-fledged products, and the company's response is still vague.

"At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning," a Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch.