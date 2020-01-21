SteelSeries' price-friendly gaming peripherals are made for everyone

First up in the Rival 3 mouse. It weighs in at just 77g, features some of SteelSeries' brightest RGBs ever, and includes a brand new sensor, the TrueMove Core. The 8,500 CPI sensor features true 1-to-1 tracking, so movements are perfectly replicated onscreen. This is a pretty big deal for a mouse that costs just $30 -- at this price most companies use regular off-the-shelf desktop sensors.

Then there's the Apex 3 and Apex 5 gaming keyboards, on sale at $50 and $100 respectively. While they're both more affordable than SteelSeries' Apex Pro and Apex 7 lines, they actually share a lot of similar features. The design is almost identical, for a start, with the Apex 5 using the same aluminum chassis and OLED screen, and both featuring similar wrist rests. The Apex 3 uses the company's new whisper-quiet gaming switches and is water resistant, while the Apex 5 combines membrane and mechanical switches for a unique hybrid switch. The whole line -- which does a pretty good job of bridging the gap between basic peripheral tech and premium gear -- is available globally now.