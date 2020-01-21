Some Under Armour fitness devices lose their smarts on March 31st

The company has encouraged users to export data to MapMyFitness if they still rely on Record to track their workouts. However, that app also misses out on a large chunk of Record stats, including step counts, sleep tracking, weight and resting heart rate. Given that these are frequently core features of UA's older devices, the hardware has lost much of its reason for being.

We've asked Under Armour if it can comment on the situation.

There were signs this might happen. Under Armour effectively dropped the devices in the HealthBox ecosystem in 2017 and shifted its attention to products like its HOVR smart shoes and earbuds. Still, the company doesn't appear to have given customers much of any warning, let alone an alternative that would keep their devices working more or less as intended. This is a reminder that smart, cloud-dependent devices are only powerful if the services behind them are still running -- they quickly become useless if the host shuts those services down.