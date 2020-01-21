Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Skybound Games
save
Save
share

Telltale's complete Walking Dead series is finally available on Switch

The entire saga will also be available on Steam later this week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Skybound Games

Fans of Telltale's The Walking Dead who've been hoping to play through all of Clementine's story on Nintendo Switch can finally do so. Skybound Games has released Season Two and A New Frontier on the eShop for $15 each. Season One and The Final Season were already available on Switch.

The series has had an awkward release timeline on Nintendo's hybrid console. The first game in the series debuted there in August 2018 and the four episodes of The Final Season dropped between that month and March 2019. The middle two games had been earmarked for release on the platform in late 2018, but developer Telltale Games effectively shut down that September when all but 25 employees were laid off.

After Telltale's collapse, the series rights reverted to Skybound Entertainment, which Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman co-founded. It roped in many of Telltale's former developers to finish up the last two episodes of The Final Season, but the previously announced Switch ports were put on hold until now. There's no word as yet on a Switch release for standalone title The Walking Dead: Michonne.

Skybound is also putting the full series on Steam for the first time. It's re-releasing the first two titles and bringing A New Frontier and The Final Season to the storefront later this week. Meanwhile, a new virtual reality title called The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will be available on Steam from this Thursday.

A holding company called LCG Entertainment snapped up many of Telltale's assets back in August with plans to revive the studio, but the deal didn't include the rights to The Walking Dead. The new Telltale recently announced a sequel to The Wolf Among Us.

In this article: av, gaming, nintendo, nintendo switch, nintendoswitch, skybound, skybound games, skyboundgames, steam, switch, the walking dead, the walking dead saints and sinners, thewalkingdead, thewalkingdeadsaintsandsinners, walkingdead
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon offers Black Friday pricing on most Fire tablets

Amazon offers Black Friday pricing on most Fire tablets

View
Studio Ghibli has embraced streaming, and the world is better for it

Studio Ghibli has embraced streaming, and the world is better for it

View
Microsoft’s well-designed 2-in-1 Surface Pro X is up to $200 off

Microsoft’s well-designed 2-in-1 Surface Pro X is up to $200 off

View
JDI's ultrathin biometric sensor is built for 'high security' authentication

JDI's ultrathin biometric sensor is built for 'high security' authentication

View
Apple reportedly dropped iCloud encryption plans amid FBI pressure

Apple reportedly dropped iCloud encryption plans amid FBI pressure

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr