Amazon Pharmacy may expand to the UK, Canada and Australia

If you'll recall, the company purchased online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, a year after reports came out that it was looking to enter the healthcare industry. PillPack is a medicine delivery service catering to customers who need to take multiple daily medications. A few months after the acquisition was announced, the tech giant changed PillPack's branding to "PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy."

Of course, a trademark application doesn't mean that Amazon's medicine delivery services will arrive in those countries soon. The company's plans may still be in the very early stages, and besides, applying for a trademark doesn't automatically make Pharmacy's expansion a sure thing. CNBC noted, though, that the applications give us a glimpse of what the service has in store for its customers in the future: they suggest that Amazon Pharmacy could eventually start selling surgical and dental instruments, as well as medical and veterinary preparations.